7-Eleven’s Alcohol Delivery Service Is Heading To 18 Cities
A few years back, 7-Eleven debuted its delivery app for a trial run in Dallas and we patiently waited for it to be available to the rest of us. Well, that day has come and now if you live in one of 18 cities, the convenience store will bring you snacks, Slurpees, and even beer right to your door. Through their new 7-NOW mobile app, you can now get all your 7-Eleven needs without leaving home.
According to a press release, the delivery includes a beverage section with “everything from traditional beers to craft beers and ciders.” Some of the drinks on-tap for delivery include Dos Equis, Corona, New Belgium Fat Tire, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, and Brooklyn Defender. For now, only folks in these cities can get in on the delivery:
Austin, Texas
Charlotte, North Carolina
Chicago, Illinois
Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
Los Angeles, California
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
New York, New York
Norfolk-Portsmouth, Virginia
Orlando-Daytona, Florida
Phoenix, Arizona
Portland, Oregon
Sacramento, California
San Antonio, Texas
San Diego, California
San Francisco, California
Seattle-Tacoma, Washington
St. Louis, Missouri
Tampa, Florida
Source: Delish