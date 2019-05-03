7-Eleven’s Alcohol Delivery Service Is Heading To 18 Cities

A few years back, 7-Eleven debuted its delivery app for a trial run in Dallas and we patiently waited for it to be available to the rest of us. Well, that day has come and now if you live in one of 18 cities, the convenience store will bring you snacks, Slurpees, and even beer right to your door. Through their new 7-NOW mobile app, you can now get all your 7-Eleven needs without leaving home.

According to a press release, the delivery includes a beverage section with “everything from traditional beers to craft beers and ciders.” Some of the drinks on-tap for delivery include Dos Equis, Corona, New Belgium Fat Tire, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, and Brooklyn Defender. For now, only folks in these cities can get in on the delivery:

Austin, Texas

Charlotte, North Carolina

Chicago, Illinois

Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

Los Angeles, California

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

New York, New York

Norfolk-Portsmouth, Virginia

Orlando-Daytona, Florida

Phoenix, Arizona

Portland, Oregon

Sacramento, California

San Antonio, Texas

San Diego, California

San Francisco, California

Seattle-Tacoma, Washington

St. Louis, Missouri

Tampa, Florida

Source: Delish