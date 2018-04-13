The ACM Awards Are Sunday!

The 53rd Annual ACM Awards are set for Sunday in Las Vegas, and it’s certainly going to be quite a show.

The show’s landed a star-studded list of performers including, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Midland, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Brett Young and Chris Young.

The show will also have some exciting collaborations, including Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha, performing their hit “Meant To Be,” Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina, performing their hit “What Ifs,” and Keith Urban and Julia Michaels, who’ll perform Keith’s latest single “Coming Home.”

There will also be an “ACM Flashbacks” segment, celebrating hit songs from 1993, with Toby Keith and Blake Shelton, who’ll perform, Toby’s “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi, who’ll perform Alan’s “Chattahoochee,” and host Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson, who’ll perform Reba’s “Does He Love You.”

Presenters for this year’s show include: David Boreanaz, Drew Brees, AJ Buckley, Cam, Sam Elliot, Eve, Ashton Kutcher, Dustin Lynch, Nancy O’Dell, Rebecca Romijn, Max Thieriot and Lindsey Vonn.

Chris Stapleton leads the pack of this year’s nominees with eight nods in five categories, including the night’s big award, Entertainer of the Year, the first time he’s been recognized in that category. Other multiple nominees include Thomas Rhett with six, Keith Urban with five, including his eighth Entertainer of the Year nod, and Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris each nabbing four.

This year’s Entertainer of the Year category is decidedly male, with Chris and Keith set to go up against last year’s winner, Jason Aldean, as well as Garth Brooks, and Luke Bryan.

The 53rd Annual ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, airs on CBS at 8 pm, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This will be Reba’s 15th time hosting, and her first time since 2012.

Check out the complete list of nominees below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina - WINNER

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young - WINNER

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland - WINNER

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“The Breaker” - Little Big Town

“California Sunrise” - Jon Pardi

“From A Room: Volume 1” - Chris Stapleton

“Happy Endings” - Old Dominion

“Life Changes” - Thomas Rhett

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” - Little Big Town

“Body Like A Back Road” - Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos” - Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

“I’ll Name The Dogs” - Blake Shelton

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Body Like a Back Road” - Sam Hunt

“Female” - Keith Urban

“Tin Man” - Miranda Lambert

“Whiskey And You” - Chris Stapleton

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Black” - Dierks Bentley

“It Ain’t My Fault” - Brothers Osborne

“Legends” - Kelsea Ballerini

“Marry Me” - Thomas Rhett

“We Should Be Friends” - Miranda Lambert

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Funny (How Time Slips Away)” - Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson

“The Fighter” – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

“What Ifs” – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina