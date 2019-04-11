Brantley Gilbert’s Son Isn’t Scared Of Anything

It sounds like Brantley Gilbert’s son Barrett is a chip off the old block. The singer says his son is pretty tough, and particularly loves to be outdoors.

“This kid, he just wants to be outside,” Brantley shares. “He doesn’t care if it’s raining, snowing, sleet, hail, tornadoes, storms, whatever he just wants to be outside. And he’s not scared of anything at all.”

Brantley says considering all the tough looking guys he hangs out with, Barrett’s “not gonna know who to be scared of,” and he loves it. He notes, “I think that will help him in life be able to judge people by their actions and who they are inside as opposed to what they may look like.”

Source: Brantley Gilbert