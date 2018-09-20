Brett Young Excited About Upcoming Marriage

In a recent interview with People magazine, Brett Young talks about how nerve-racking it is when new music is released but says that he's also so happy that his fans get to hear it. His sophomore album, "Ticket To L.A" is do out in December and he's currently touring with Thomas Rhett but he's also getting ready to tie the knot in November to Taylor Mills. His dad is a minister and Brett says his dad will, in fact, play a role in the wedding.