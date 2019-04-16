Brett Young Is Number One With “Here Tonight”

Brett Young has a new number one single. The singer’s latest track, “Here Tonight” tops the “Billboard” Country Airplay chart, making it Brett’s fourth number one single.

“Here Tonight” takes over the top spot from Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy,” which held number one position for seven weeks. Luke’s tune, however, still tops the Hot Country Songs chart for an eighth week.

Elsewhere on the chart…

- Brooks & Dunn’s “Reboot” is number one on the Top Country Albums chart, with Reba McEntire’s “Stronger Than The Truth” debuting at four, her 27th Top Ten album, the most among all female artists.

- Thomas Rhett’s “Look What God Gave Her” jumps to four on the Hot Country Songs chart, while Old Dominion’s “Make It Sweet” is at ten, their seventh Top Ten on that chart.

Source: Billboard