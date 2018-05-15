Brett Young Staying Out Of The Wedding Planning

Earlier this year Brett Young announced his engagement to girlfriend Taylor Mill and the couple is planning to tie the knot in November.

With the wedding only months away, plans are well underway for the big day, but Brett is pretty much staying out of it. He shares, “I’ve volunteered to stay out of the way unless she really needs my help with something.”

Not that he thinks Taylor will need any help. Brett says Taylor is “basically killing it,” noting everything she’s doing “takes up way more time than my job.”

Source: Brett Young