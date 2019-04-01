Chris Young Announces Third Annual Cast for a Cure Big Bass Tournament

Chris Young has announced plans for his third annual Cast for a Cure Big Bass Tournament, taking place June 1st at Sanders Ferry Park, just outside of Nashville. The event, which raises money for the T.J. Martell Foundation, is open to both professional and amateurs, and will feature live music, silent auctions, family-friendly activities, and more.

“My dad fought cancer and won,” Chris shares. “I can’t think of any better way to give back to an organization that helps find cures for cancer than to spend the day sitting in a boat fishing with my old man.”

Since the creation of the fishing tournament, it has raised more $100,000 for the foundation. Click here for more info.

Source: Taste of Country