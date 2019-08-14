Coming Soon: “Rick And Morty” Pickle Rick Cereal

We love a good collaboration and that’s what we’re hoping for with this new “Rick and Morty” Pickle Rick cereal from Funko. Pickle Rick is a beloved character on the animated sci-fi sitcom and thankfully, this green cereal won’t be pickle flavored. But the breakfast staple is available for preorder exclusively at FYE and right now, it’s on sale from $14.99 to $7.99 a box. And as a bonus, a Pickle Rick toy comes inside. The cereal is set to drop September 20th and while it may cost a little more than your average box of Cheerios, true fans will still snap it up.

Source: Delish