Countrified Criminal Headlines

Cryogenics Facility Sued After Only Preserving Dead Father’s Head: A united states cryogenics facility is being sued by the son of one of their clients. Kurt Pilgeram claims he was sent a package from The Alcor Life Extension Foundation that contained his father’s cremated remains – except his head, which was reportedly still chilling in a cooler somewhere. Pilgeram says it was important to his father to have his entire body preserved, rather than just the head. The facility had reportedly agreed to preserve all of his remains, “no matter how damaged,” meaning they had no right to cremate him. According to the suit, he’s claiming $1 million in damages.