Denim Panties Exist, And They’re Expensive

It isn’t uncommon for fashion houses to constantly push the envelope when it comes to design, but the latest creation from one fashion house has got folks shaking their heads.

Parisian label Y/Project has just introduced what they are calling a “jantie,” which is basically a pair of jean underwear. That’s right, Denim panties. “These ‘brief-style shorts’ can be worn under or over pants, meaning they’re far more versatile than what you’d traditionally expect from a pair of briefs,” the company explains. “Underwear that doesn’t need to stay ‘under there.’”

As if the jean panties weren’t shocking enough, the company is selling them for a whopping $315. They announced their latest product on Instagram, and as you can imagine, folks were not at all impressed.

“This def ain’t it ladies,” one person commented, while another added. “Two words… yeast infection.”