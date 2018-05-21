Dierks Bentley Looking To Have Fun On The Road This Summer

Dierks Bentley kicked off his “Mountain High” tour with Brothers Osborne and LANCO this past weekend, and one thing’s for sure, he’s ready to have some fun. Dierks insists that going out on tour is “not about making money,” and more about the experience he’s going to have on the road.

“I want to have a great summer, have a lot of fun, make a lot of great memories, be totally present from the second we get there on-site,” Dierks says, and part of that is picking the right people to tour with. Dierks notes “you want to spend that summer with people you want to be around," adding, “You know, where a group of people come together and their sum is greater than their parts.”

Catch Dierks, The Brothers AND Lanco at DTE for the WYCD Hoedown Friday, June 1st! -- BUY TICKETS HERE