Dierks Bentley To Play New Album At The Ryman

Dierks Bentley is bringing “The Mountain” to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The singer announced he will be playing a late night show at country music's Mother Church on June 7th, the night before “The Mountain’s” release, and will play all 13 tracks from the record at the concert.

“This album started as the smallest seed of an idea,” Dierks shares. “It was inspired by where I am in my life right now, but also by the people I meet out on the road who triumph over hardship every day.” He adds, “We all share this underlying sense of gratitude and hope, which really became the base of ‘The Mountain,’ so I wanted to introduce it as a whole story for the first time with all the fans in town for CMA Music Fest.”

The show, which will feature LANCO as openers, will benefit the Opry Trust Fund, which offers financial assistance for those in the country music industry during their time of need. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

Source: Dierks Bentley