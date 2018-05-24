The First CMT Music Award Performers Announced

The first performers for next month’s CMT Music Awards have just been announced and it already looks like it’s going to be quite a show.

Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt are all confirmed for the event, with Kelly expected to perform her cover of The Guess Who classic “American Woman.”

The CMT Music Awards, hosted by Little Big Town, will air June 6th live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Source: CMT