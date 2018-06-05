Florida Georgia Line Announce Las Vegas Residency

Florida Georgia Line is headed to Las Vegas. The duo just announced a five-date “limited residency” at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The residency will kick off December 1st, and the duo promises a set that setlist that spans their hits, as well as new tunes from their upcoming fourth studio album.

“From writing on the back of tailgates, to selling out our first stadium tour last summer, and now bringing good music and good vibes to the Strip, BK and I just feel so blessed,” Tyler Hubbard shares. “It’s Vegas, baby! We can’t believe it!” Brian Kelley adds, “We keep reaching our wildest dreams! Last year I got to direct my first video [“Smooth”] here and the city’s energy is just out of this world. We’re all in for this one!”

Mason Ramsay will open all five shows. Other dates inclde December 5th, 7th, 8th , and 11th. Tickets go on sale today for FGL fan club members, with the general on-sale set for Saturday at 10 am PT.

Source: Florida Georgia Line