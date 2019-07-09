Food Facts You Won’t Believe Are Actually True

They say “fact is stranger than fiction,” and that’s definitely true about some of the foods we eat every day. Check out these surprising, fact-checked food nuggets that seem almost too bizarre to believe.

-Almonds have twice as much calcium as milk - Believe it or not, 100 grams of almonds have 240 mg of calcium, but 2% milk only has 120 mg per 100 grams.

-Washing your greens won’t remove E.coli - Sorry to break it to you, but washing Romaine and Spinach will get the dirt and some pesticides off, but it won’t get rid of much bacteria because it gets stuck inside microscopic crevices.

-Cheese is the most stolen food in the world - If you’ve seen the prices at the Whole Foods cheese counter, you won’t be surprised to learn that research from retailers around the world shows the most stolen food is a block of cheese.

-Lobsters were fed to prisoners - Back in the old days, lobsters were considered “sea insects” and were fed to prisoners who complained about eating them too often. That all changed by World War II and they were then considered a delicacy like they are today.

-Bananas are radioactive - They’re high in potassium, but a small amount of that potassium is the unstable radioactive form. Other fruits and veggies packed with potassium are also a tiny bit radioactive, but luckily, it’s nearly impossible to get a significant dose of radiation from eating the produce.

