Frank's Weird News Wednesday: "Case of the Serial Farter"

An Australian engineer who claims his colleague repeatedly farted nearby and “thrusted his bum” at him, is hoping his bullying claim is successful on appeal. David Hingst, 56, from Melbourne, had sought $1.8 million in a suit against his former employer Construction Engineering, but a judge blasted the case out of the Supreme Court last year, finding there was no bullying. Hingst’s appeal came before the Court of Appeal on Monday, when he said, “flatulence was a form of bullying”, and his ex-colleague Greg Short was a serial farter. “I would be sitting with my face to the wall and he would come into the room, which was small and had no windows,” Hingst told AAP after the hearing.

