“Good Morning America” Announces Summer Concert Lineup
Kelsea Ballerini and more set for Central Park shows
May 3, 2018
“Good Morning America” is kicking off another summer of concerts at SummerStage in New York City's Central Park. This year’s season will kick off with Liam Payne and J Balvin on May 15th, with Kelsea Ballerini the one counrtry act confirmed to take the stage on August 3rd.
Check out the lineup and schedule below:
May 15th: Liam Payne and J Balvin
May 25th: Sting and Shaggy
June 1st: Halsey
June 8th: Ne-Yo
June 15th: Pitbull
June 22nd: Bebe Rexha
June 29th: Florence + the Machine
July 6th: G-Eazy
July 13th: Backstreet Boys
July 20th: Camila Cabello
July 27th: Fall Out Boy
August 3rd: Kelsea Ballerini
August 10th: The Chainsmokers
August 17th: Leon Bridges (in Times Square studio)
August 24th: Luis Fonsi
August 31st: Alesso
Source: Good Morning America