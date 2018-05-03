“Good Morning America” Announces Summer Concert Lineup

“Good Morning America” is kicking off another summer of concerts at SummerStage in New York City's Central Park. This year’s season will kick off with Liam Payne and J Balvin on May 15th, with Kelsea Ballerini the one counrtry act confirmed to take the stage on August 3rd.

Check out the lineup and schedule below:

May 15th: Liam Payne and J Balvin

May 25th: Sting and Shaggy

June 1st: Halsey

June 8th: Ne-Yo

June 15th: Pitbull

June 22nd: Bebe Rexha

June 29th: Florence + the Machine

July 6th: G-Eazy

July 13th: Backstreet Boys

July 20th: Camila Cabello

July 27th: Fall Out Boy

August 3rd: Kelsea Ballerini

August 10th: The Chainsmokers

August 17th: Leon Bridges (in Times Square studio)

August 24th: Luis Fonsi

August 31st: Alesso

Source: Good Morning America