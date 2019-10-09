Goodyear Blimp Offering Overnight Accommodations

The iconic Goodyear Blimp and sporting events go hand in hand. For years people have associated the blimp with a big game and there is no bigger college football game than Michigan vs Notre Dame.

So in celebration of the Goodyear Blimp recently being named an honorary member of the College Football Hall of Fame, they have partnered with Airbnb and are offering up some hospitality in advance of Michigan-Notre Dame on October 26.

For around $150/night, people will have the chance to visit the hangar in Ohio and stay overnight a few days leading up to the big game.

However, the one thing to keep in mind is that the blimp will be grounded during your stay. Fans will have the chance to jump on this offer on October 15. Space is obviously limited...

Source: Mlive