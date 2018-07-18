Granger’s alter-ego Earl Dibbles Jr. to drop “If You’re City, If You’re Country” in August

Granger Smith is getting ready to release a new humor book with the writing credit given to his country boy alter-ego Earl Dibbles Jr. The book, “If You’re City, If You’re Country” is due out August 21st, and features funny anecdotes about country life versus city life, and comes with a five-song bonus CD.

“This book has been several years in the making and I couldn’t be more excited to finally put the idea into fruition,” Granger says. “Writing these jokes as a creative outlet has been the product of so many late night, after show laughs with the band. Earl in his entire existence has been a walking caricature and finally seeing him in all his glory come to life in illustrations seems so natural. “

He adds, “Ultimately, I hope it makes people smile and the thought of that makes me happy.”