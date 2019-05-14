“Hawaiian Spaghetti Pizza” Now At Domino’s

They say even bad pizza is still pretty good, but maybe they didn’t know about the new pie at Domino’s?

Save your arguments about Hawaiian Pizza…the chain has now partnered with food manufacturer Watties on a strange new limited-edition item: “Hawaiian Spaghetti Pizza.”

If the name doesn’t get you, let us explain that we’re talking about a canned pasta, pineapple chunk, and glazed ham…on a pizza. Even if you’re a fan of the controversial pineapple pizza topping, this combo may be taking things too far (even for those who appreciate a Hawaiian pizza).

Still, if your interest IS piqued, this thing is only available at Domino’s in New Zealand - for now, anyway.

Source: New York Post