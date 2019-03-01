Here's How You Can Eat Like Your Favorite Country Artists

These days, it seems like there’s always a new diet trending. And while celebs may be talking about going vegan or trying out keto, they still have those foods they can’t live without. Here are the things your favorite stars have revealed they eat every day:

Willie Nelson: “Oatmeal in the morning and bacon and eggs in the evening.”

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley: Avocado and omelets. “I mix up the filling each day, Hubbard said before their iHeartCountry Album Release party. “But I definitely look forward to an omelet every morning.”

Jessie James Decker: A slice of toast with butter for breakfast. “I make Eric [Decker] pick it up from this little local place in Nashville that has really good honey whole wheat bread,” she said.

Dan + Shay: Chipotle. The country duo has said that they eat food from the Mexican chain “probably five times a day” – just no meat. “I go to Chipotle and get a burrito bowl with brown rice, black beans hot salsa, guacamole, lettuce, sofritas or double sofritas,” Dan Smyers revealed. “It depends if I’m feeling adventurous.”

Luke Bryan: Peanut butter… when he’s on tour, that is. “When I’m out on the road, you don’t trust new places,” he said. “So I pretty much try to stay to the confines of peanut butter.”

Source: People