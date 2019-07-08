Hidden Valley Wants To Make Ranch Pop-Tarts A Thing

It all started with one tweet. Recently, Kyle Heroff of St. Paul, Minnesota took to Twitter with a request, writing: “People say you can put ranch on anything.... @PopTartsUS @HVRanch.” His post tagged Pop-Tarts and Hidden Valley Ranch and includes an image of a box of Frosted Ranch Dressing Pop-Tarts.

The folks at Hidden Valley seemed into the idea, responding, “Hey @PopTartsUS - let's have some fun and give the people what they want." The thought of Ranch Pop-Tarts may leave you throwing up a little in your mouth or wishing you could buy a multi pack of them right now, but no matter how you feel about them, don’t expect to see these anytime soon.

Pop-Tarts shut down the proposal with a quick tweet that simply reads: “lol no.” And that’s the end of that, sorry Kyle.

Source: Delish