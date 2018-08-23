Homegrown Happy Hour with Austin Scott
August 23, 2018
Categories:
West Bloomfield's Austin Scott joined Frank Williams Jr. for a special edition of the Homegrown Happy Hour at MusicTown on Tuesday, June 12.
Watch his entire performance below.
Find out more about Austin Scott here.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
23 Aug
Join 99.5 WYCD at Coyote Joe's Coyote Joe's
24 Aug
Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town DTE Energy Music Theatre
25 Aug
2018 VETERAN BENEFIT CAR & BIKE SHOW V.F.W. Old Settler's Post 4659
25 Aug
Thunder Over Michigan Air Show Willow Run Airport
25 Aug
4th Annual Cider Dayze Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill