Jake Owen Lands His First Gig In A Feature Film

Jake Owen has landed his first film feature gig and will make his debut in the upcoming movie "The Friend," which is currently in production. Jake will be joined by Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, and Oscar winner Casey Affleck in the movie.

"The Friend" is based on Matthew Teague’s award-winning essay for Esquire, “The Friend: Love is Not a Big Enough Word.” It’s a true story about his terminally ill wife and the support of his best friend, who moves into their home following her diagnosis. Additional details on the role and film’s release are coming but in the meantime, get ready for Jake's next album "Greetings From...Jake" that is set to arrive on March 29.

Source: CMT