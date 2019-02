Jake Owen is headed to Daytona later this month. The singer is confirmed to perform at a pre-race concert ahead of the 61st running of the “Great American Race” at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona 500 and concert are set to take place on February 13th.

Rascal Flatts headlined the Daytona pre-race concert last year. Other past performers include, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan and more.

Source: Billboard