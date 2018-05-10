Jason Aldean Opening Nashville Restaurant In Time For CMA Fest

Reports suggest that Jason Aldean is getting ready to open his own restaurant and bar in Nashville, and now that news has been confirmed. Not only that, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen+Roof Top Bar is set to open next month, just in time for CMA Fest.

The four-story, 27,000 square foot complex on Lower Broadway between third and fourth avenues will feature seats for 250 diners, six bars, a homestyle menu of southern food, and a rooftop bar with customized cocktails. There will also be music on every floor, with live music on two of them highlighting new local talent and as well as artists from across the country.

If all of that’s not enough, Jason’s place will feature two giant video walls for sporting events, and country videos, an official store, and a private VIP area that can accommodate up to 1,500 guests.

“It’s pretty cool to finally have my own spot downtown where people can go and have a good time,” Jason says. “We’ve been working on this for a while and I’m looking forward to having everyone in town for CMA Music Fest help break it in."