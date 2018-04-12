Jason Aldean Talks “Rearview Town”

Jason Aldean is set to release his new album “Rearview Town” tomorrow and fans can expect that most of the tracks on the record will sound good when he performs them live.

“Every song I cut, I think about that,” Jason shares. “My live shows are such an important selling tool for the record for me – I’m constantly listening for things that are going to translate.”

The album includes the track “Drowns The Whiskey,” which features Miranda Lambert, their first song together since “Grown Woman,” which was on Jason’s second album, “Relentless.”

“I’m always looking for ways to collaborate with other people, and I have always wanted to do something else with her,” he says. “I’ve always been a big fan of her voice and style.”

Jason says he initially sent a different song to Miranda but she was kind of “iffy” on it and since he only wanted to do something she would love he sent her “Drowns The Whiskey” instead. He adds, “I sent it to her, she loved it, and I said ‘Cool, let’s cut it.’ It was one of the highlights of this record.”

Source: Dr. Dave’s Ultimate Prep