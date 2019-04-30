Jennifer Nettles Booked For The Kentucky Derby

Jennifer Nettles has been tapped to sing the National Anthem at the 145th Kentucky Derby on May 4th. The Sugarland singer will perform live for more than 160,000 fans at Churchill Downs Racetrack, with the performance broadcast live as part of NBC's Kentucky Derby coverage.

“Jennifer Nettles is a country music and vocal powerhouse," Kevin Flanery, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack, shares. "We are excited and honored for her to perform our national anthem for the millions of viewers and fans around the world who tune in on Derby day."

Jennifer is the 11th artist to sing the National Anthem at the Derby. Previous performers include Lady Antebellum, Jo Dee Messina, Martina McBride, Rascal Flatts, Lee Ann Rimes and more.

Source: Jennifer Nettles