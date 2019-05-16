Jimmie Allen Calls Out BET For Not Playing His Music

Jimmie Allen is calling out BET for not playing his music. While the network isn’t known for playing country, he does point out that he qualifies to be on their airwaves because of the color of his skin.

“So @BET stands for Black Entertainment Television but yet they won't play my Music Vidoes (sic),” he tweeted. “Last time I checked I was black.”

SEE THE TWEET HERE

He then noted, “People worried about "Nashville" not letting black country artist in but yet BET won't let black country artist in. Nashville let me in.”

Source: Jimmie Allen