Johnny Cash Restaurant & Bar To Open In Nashville

Another country star will soon have his own bar in Nashville; unfortunately, he isn’t here to enjoy it. S. Icon Entertainment is set to open Johnny Cash’s Kitchen and Saloon next to the Johnny Cash Museum this spring.

“I’m beyond thrilled to expand our extremely successful relationship with the Cash Estate through this ground-breaking food and beverage concept,” S. Icon Entertainment CEO Bill Miller shares. “My relationship with the Cash family extends to nearly my entire life, and there’s no greater pleasure for me and my family than continuing our partnership well into the future.”

Cathy Sullivan, representative of The John R. Cash Trust, adds, "Johnny Cash is still a vibrant force in the Nashville community and beyond. It is a fitting tribute to bring this unique venue where families and friends may gather in a way that brings new life to the Cash family style of entertaining.”

The restaurant is expected to serving traditional southern meat and three foods, as well as some soul food options.

Source: Sounds Like Nashville