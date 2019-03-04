Jordan Davis has a new number one. The singer’s latest track, “Take It From Me,” tops the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart, his second number one after “Singles You Up.”

Jordan wrote the song along with his brother Jacob, and there's good reason why they make such a great team. “I know what he’s really good at, and I think he knows what I’m stronger at when it comes to writing,” Jordan shares. “I mean, there’s nobody that knows me better as an artist or as a writer than Jacob.”

Jordan says it was “a goal” of theirs to have a song together that went to number one, adding, “It’s been a really, really fun ride to watch this song climb.”

Source: Jordan Davis