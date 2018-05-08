Jordan Davis’ New Single Is Already A Hit

Jordan Davis just released the new single “Take It From Me,” which is already the most added song on radio. The tune is the opening track to Jordan’s debut record “Home State,” and he notes, “When it came to kicking off the record, there wasn’t a better song.”

Jordan says growing up he heard that saying a lot, like “take it from me, don’t do this or that,” but instead they decided to write it from an “advice-giving way” perspective, in order to “flip it on its head.”

Jordan notes, “we had a lot of fun on that one.”

Source: Jordan Davis