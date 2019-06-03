Jr's Top 12: Signs It’s The Last Week of School

June 3, 2019
Frank Williams Jr.
Features
Top 12 reasons you KNOW it's the LAST WEEK OF SCHOOL:

 

12) Even the principal is phoning it in


11) All gym classes consist of is walking around the track


10) The hall monitor has been sleeping on the job


9) The freshmen have senioritis


8) Teachers have thrown their dress code out the window


7) No one cares if they’re using a number 2 pencil or not


6)  Almost every classroom has a movie playing in it


5) You’ve been making up for "unused sick days"


4) You get extra credit for daydreaming

 
3) Janitors seen preparing for the locker clean out Armageddon


2) Retiring teachers are telling students what they really think about them


1) Four out of five couples are in the process of breaking up for the summer

Top 12 List

