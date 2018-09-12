Kacey Musgraves Calls For Equality In Country Music

When the CMA Awards were announced last month, Kacey Musgraves was the only woman to receive a nomination for Album of the Year for her record “Golden Hour” and she isn’t exactly happy about it...

"I have the biggest heart for country music," Kacey tells “Billboard.” "And I’m honored to represent the female creative spirit as -- unfortunately -- the only female album nominated this year." She adds, “Though I’m extremely honored to be nominated, I have to say that the number of females included still doesn’t satisfy me -- especially considering the fact that I feel that we’re in a current time where more females are making good music. “

It’s been five years since Kacey won Best New Artist, after being the only female nominated, and she notes, “we’re still all focused on how many females are or aren’t included.” She adds, “I can’t say exactly why this is still an ongoing issue, but the current formula or way music is serviced and pushed in modern country music just doesn’t allow for equality.”

As for what changes she’d like to see, Kacey offers, “inclusion on many different facets -- not just gender desperately needs to happen,” adding, “I’m hoping we can get back to a musical world where talent and uniqueness got you further than politics, where the quality of song was what would make you a household name. Can you imagine what that landscape could sound like? What future generations it could inspire?”

Source: Billboard