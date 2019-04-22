Keith Urban Clears Up Misheard Lyrics Debate

Keith Urban has finally set the record straight about the lyrics to his song “You’ll Think Of Me.” Apparently for years folks have been debating whether Keith sings the word cap or cat in the line, “And take your (cap/cat) and leave my sweater,” and now, thanks to Bobby Bones, fans can sing it correctly.

Bobby recently shared a message exchange with Keith in which he asks him outright which word is correct, with Keith sharing, it’s “Cat,” adding, “Ultimately he always HATED that damn cat.”

Keith later re-confirmed his comments with a video of him pointing to his cap and shaking his head no, then pointing to his cat, with a thumbs up. Check it out to the right.

Source: Sounds Like Nashville