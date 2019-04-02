Keith Urban On What It Takes To Get An Entertainer Of The Year Nod

Keith Urban is nominated for Entertainer of The Year and Male Artist of the Year at this weekend's ACM Awards, and there’s no doubt he’s worthy of either honor.

When it comes to what gets someone an Entertainer of the Year nod, Keith says, “I know the criteria isn’t purely about live performance, but I’ve always felt that that’s what it is,” so when it comes to his shows, Keith shares that he “really tried to put on something that’s incredibly entertaining and engaging.”

In fact, Keith admits that when it comes to his concerts, “I probably obsess about that part of what I do equal to making records.