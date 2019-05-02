Kelsea Ballerini On The Importance Of The Grand Ole Opry

Kelsea Ballerini became a member of the Grand Ole Opry last month, and it was an honor that meant the world to her, especially since the Opry has been supportive of her from early in her career.

“They invested in me early and allowed me to be a part of that history. So anytime I was able to be on the stage, I was on the stage,” she tells “Rolling Stone.” “I’m very aware that my sound is not necessarily considered traditional country music and the fact that they still believe in my roots and believe in the heart of my music, which will always be country — and still include me in that family — is really telling."

As for what’s next, Kelsea tells fans they should expect to get some new music this summer. “’Miss Me More’ is the last single [from ‘Unapologetically’], so we’re kind of closing it out with this tour and this single together,” she says. “If things go like they’re planned right now, which is always subject to change, we have the first two singles and the first one will come out August/September. It’s right around the corner

Source: Rolling Stone