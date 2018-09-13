Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Chris Stapleton Love

Kendall Jenner recently shared her love of Chris Stapleton on social media after seeing him in concert in Los Angeles, and now she’s elaborating a bit more on her fandom. During the Zaza World Radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Kendal admitted, “Country music is my first love in music. Fact,” and then went on to discuss her experience at the Stapleton show.

“I have never gone so hard in my life, you guys. Chris Stapleton is a gorgeous human being. Gorgeous,” she shares. “It’s insane. But beyond physically gorgeous, he has an incredible stage presence, and it’s just his music." She adds, "You guys. I couldn’t handle it. I had chills the entire time. It was so beautiful. I’ve never danced so hard in my life.”

Source: CMT