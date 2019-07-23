Kip Moore Set To Kick Off A Mini-Tour In Detroit!

Kip Moore will be keeping himself busy on the road for the rest of the year. The singer just announced a six-date Bud Light Dive Bar Tour, which kicks off August 15th in Detroit!

But that’s not all. Kip will also head out on another leg of his acoustic “Room To Spare” tour this fall, starting October 10th in Grand Rapids, with dates confirmed through December 6th in Phoenix, Arizona. Kylie Morgan, Tucker Beathard and Devin Dawson are special guests on select dates.

Check out the Dive Bar dates below and click here for all of Kip’s tour dates.

-August 15: Detroit, MI

-August 16: Cleveland, OH

-August 17: Cincinnati, OH

-August 20: Indianapolis, IN

-August 22: Chicago, IL

-August 23: Madison, WI