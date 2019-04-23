Kip Moore Thinks Artists Need To Pay Songwriters

There’s been a lot of talk lately about songwriters not getting paid enough, especially with streaming services appealing a ruling that would increase the revenue of publishers and songwriters. The subject is something Kip Moore takes very seriously, and he’s doing what he can to make sure songwriters get paid what they’re worth.

During an appearance on the “And the Writer Is…” podcast, Kip shares his solution is to simply pay bonuses to any songwriter whose song winds up on his albums.

“There’s no money with album cuts anymore, so the only thing anybody is thinking in the [writing] room is single, single, single,” he says, noting that if other artists paid like he did in songwriters wouldn’t have to worry. “If you’re a writer on my record and you didn’t get a single, and you get two [thousand] from me…Then if everybody’s doing that, the writers are going to go in the room and be able to breathe a little more and they’re going to be thinking about writing a good song.”

Kip says nowadays, most songwriters are looking to get into writing rooms with big name artists, who wind up sharing part of the proceeds of a song, regardless of how much writing they’ve done. “Half of these freaking artists, this is just the truth, they can’t write. They don’t know the craft of writing. But their publishing company…everybody wants to get their hands on the money,” he notes. “It’s a money grab. [They] gotta put the artist in the room with the writers, even though the artist can’t write a lick. They’re just sitting there, and they get a third of the writing portion.”

Source: Rolling Stone