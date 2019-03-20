Kit Harington Sought Therapy Over His “Game Of Thrones” Death

Emotions aren’t only high for “Game Of Thrones” fans, it’s intense for the actors, too. We already know that Kit Harington cried when the HBO show wrapped filming, but it turns out that’s not the first time the show has overwhelmed him – at one point, he even entered therapy because of the series.

Spoiler alert for fans who aren’t caught up! It was all because of his character Jon Snow’s death in the season five finale. The season ended on a cliffhanger where fans were thinking the character had been killed off, the aftermath of which Harington says was “f**king terrifying.” To cope from all the pressure, which included fans yelling at him in the street asking if he was dead, he sought therapy.

So it’s safe to say filming “Game Of Thrones” isn’t all fun and games. “It wasn’t a very good time in my life, I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually I felt very vulnerable,” Harington explains. “I had a shaky time in my life around my 20s, [which is] when I started therapy and talking to people. I had felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even act.”

Source: Variety