Lady Antebellum Releasing New Song Next Month

Lady Antebellum fans can look forward to some new music soon. While on the red carpet at the ACM Awards the band told “Billboard” that their new single, “What If I Never Get Over You,” should be out in a little over a month.

“I think the fans who have been with us from the very beginning, it will feel fresh but familiar,” Hillary Scott shares, noting the tune has, “that kind of male and female perspective of longing and a heartbreak message.”

She adds, “I think everybody will be able to listen to it and put their own story into it.”

Source: Billboard