LANCO Drop New Song “Rival”

LANCO is back with a brand new song. The band just dropped the new tune “Rival,” the first single off their upcoming sophomore album.

“There’s so much pressure to be like someone else or to live up to some outside expectation, especially with social media and how perfect it makes everything look,” frontman Brandon Lancaster, who wrote the song with drummer Tripp Howell, shares. “We wrote this song from the perspective of no matter where you come from, be proud of who you are and the way you’re creating your own path.”

So far there’s no word on when the band’s sophomore album will be released. Their debut album, “Hallelujah Nights,” dropped last year, featuring the number one hit ”Greatest Love Story”.

