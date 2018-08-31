The Last Blockbuster Video Gets Its Own Beer

You may not have known, but there is still a Blockbuster video location operating out in Bend, Oregon. It’s the very last one in existence and now it’s getting a new product: BEER.

Bend is a town known for its craft beer culture, so it all makes sense.

The beer is called “The Last Blockbuster,” and it’s a collaboration with local brewery 10 Barrel. The black ale “pairs perfectly with buttery theater popcorn and your favorite movie-sized chocolate with a light body, smooth finish, and hints of nostalgia,” according to 10 Barrel co-founder Chris Cox.

“The Last Blockbuster” beer will make its debut at a block party at the last Blockbuster in the U.S. on September 21st. But if you can’t make it to the Blockbuster bash, you can try the limited-edition beer at any of 10 Barrel’s pub locations in Bend, Portland, San Diego, and Denver.

Source: Food and Wine