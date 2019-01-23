Lauren Alaina Calls Off Engagement

Lauren Alaina is single again. The singer and fiancé Alex Hopkinshave called off their engagement after six years together.

“We want to let you know that we have decided to call of our engagement,” the former couple shared in a joint statement. “While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years. We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives.”

They add, “We both love and respect each other and hope you all will do the same. This has not been an easy decision, but we both feel it is the right decision. Thank you always for your love and support.”