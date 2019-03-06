Lindsay Ell Shares Her Surgery To Remove Pre-Cancerous Cells With Fans

Lindsay Ell let fans know that she was going under the knife to have pre-cancerous cells removed from her body and now she’s giving fans an update on how everything went in a new video.

In the latest episode of her “What The Ell?” series, Lindsay takes fans with her to the hospital, explaining that her doctor discovered something that “looked a little weird,” during a regular checkup and decided that it needed to be biopsied.

“I go see the doctor the next day and they sat me down and they’re like, ‘Lindsay, you don’t have cancer, but you have pre-cancerous cells in your body and we need to have them removed,'” she shared.

The video followed her into the pre-surgery waiting room, and then after the sugery when she got home. “I made this vlog purely for the incentive to try and encourage you guys to go to the doctor,” she shares. “Even if your body feels fine and you think you are healthy, you never know what’s really going on. And just getting an annual check up could be the difference to saving your life and catching something early. You honestly never know.”

Source: Lindsay Ell