LIST* The Best (And Worst) Cities To Drive In

While some people love to get behind the wheel of their car and drive, others dread having to go anywhere in their vehicle, and where you live could play a role in which side of that opinion you fall on.

Well, WalletHub has just come out with their picks for the Best and Worst Cities to Drive in, looking at 100 of the largest U.S. cities on 30 factors of driver-friendliness, including gas prices, annual hours of traffic delays, cost of a new car, average commute time and more.

Overall, Raleigh, North Carolina tops the list as the best city to drive in, scoring a 69.09, and coming in first for cost of ownership and maintenance. When it comes to traffic and infrastructure, Birmingham, Alabama tops the list, while Irvine, California is tops for safety.

Top Ten Best Cities To Drive In

Raleigh, NC

Orlando, FL

Lincoln, NE

Tampa, FL

Winston-Salem, NC

Birmingham, AL

Corpus Christi, TX

Boise, ID

Charlotte, NC

Greensboro, NC

On the flipside, Detroit, Michigan is the worst city to drive in, scoring just a 37.40, and landing dead last for safety and in the bottom ten for traffic and infrastructure.

Ten Worst Cities To Drive In

Detroit, MI

Oakland, CA

Philadelphia, PA

San Francisco, CA

Newark, NJ

Washington, DC

Seattle, WA

Los Angeles, CA

New York, NY

Honolulu, HI

Source: WalletHub