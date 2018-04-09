LIST* Denny’s New Han Solo-Themed Menu

Denny’s is getting ready for the upcoming release of “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” the movie about young Han Solo’s adventures and they’ve got a whole Han Solo menu for hungry fans. Here’s what you’ll find from now through June 26.

Co-Reactor Pancake Breakfast - Pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce, and whipped cream, as well as Crystal Crunch Rocks (like Pop Rocks candy) and a warm citrus sauce "to pour over the pancakes to make 'em go pop." It also comes with eggs, hashbrowns and bacon or sausage.

Blaster Fire Burger - A hamburger with chipotle Gouda cheese, bacon, and Ghost Pepper sauce, and lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a brioche bun with a side of French fries.

Two Moons Skillet - Ham, spinach, sautéed mushrooms, and hash browns, topped with a Gouda cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, and eggs.

Lightspeed Slam - Egg whites scrambled with fresh spinach and grape tomatoes, turkey bacon, an English muffin, and fruit.

You can also get a side of those Crystal Crunch Rocks with a milkshake. Denny’s will have collector cups with a Millennium Falcon lid, too. And you can even choose to get your meal with a side of trading cards for $3 and a portion of the proceeds goes to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry.

Source: Food and Wine