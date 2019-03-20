LIST* New Easter Candy To Fill Your Basket With

St. Patrick’s Day is over for another year, but that just means we’re that much closer to Easter and all the delicious candy that comes with it. When the Easter Bunny fills your basket this holiday, there are some sweet new treats on store shelves you might like. Here are some of the new goodies for Easter, which falls on Sunday, April 21st this year.

Peeps Easter Cotton Candy Chicks -These pastel marshmallows are made to taste just like the carnival treat. But if cotton candy’s not your thing, Peeps also come in lots of other flavors, including Pancakes and Syrup.

Cadbury Easter Shimmer Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs - Cadbury is famous for their Creme Eggs and this year they’re introducing Shimmer Mini Eggs that are milk chocolate with a “crisp shimmer sugar shell” in pink, purple, blue, and yellow.

Russell Stover Cinnamon Sugar Churro Egg - They’re expanding their chocolate egg filling flavors with the Cinnamon Sugar Churro Egg, as well as a Lemon Pucker Egg.

Reese's Easter Egg with Pieces - As if Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs weren’t good enough, now they’re stuffing them with Reese’s Pieces candy, too.

Jolly Rancher Springtime Smoothies Hard Candy - You’ll need something to go with all that chocolate and these hard candies in spring flavors including strawberry, peach, and watermelon are up for the job.

M&M's White Chocolate Marshmallow Candies - The candies come in robin’s egg blue, white, and peachy tan, and are said to taste a lot like the White Chocolate M&M’s, with an extra flavor kick from the marshmallow.

Source: Food Network