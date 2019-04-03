LIST* Weird Hangover Cures People Swear By

We all know that the only way to totally avoid a hangover is to not drink alcohol, but that doesn’t actually stop people from overdoing it with the booze. And when they wake up in the morning with a pounding head, nausea, and generally lousy feeling that is a hangover, lots of people reach for their go-to hangover cure. Here are some of the remedies the BuzzFeed Community swears by.

-A can of tomato soup and a grilled cheese … in the shower

-A large Sprite or Diet Coke, specifically from McDonald's

-Shots of just pickle juice

-Pizza Hut pan pizza, specifically from a Pizza Hut express

-Sunglasses, curtains closed, a McDonald's hash brown, and Pedialyte

-Vienna sausages and Funyuns

-Breakfast burrito with a large horchata

-A hot shower with cold bursts, ginger ale, and a couple McDonald's hamburgers

-A 1.5 times dose of Ibuprofen, Gatorade, a walk outside, and a chicken parm with extra cheese … in that order

-A bowl of pho and a bottle of Pedialyte

-One Bloody Mary with a small beer chaser

-Seltzer water and a bag of Doritos

-Berry Pedialyte and frozen waffles

-Within the first hour of waking up, drink a Vitamin Water and three bottles of water, eat some eggs and bacon, and take some Aspirin

-Alkaline water and a Morning Recovery drink an hour after you stop drinking

-A piece of toast with absolutely nothing on it … eaten really slowly

Source: BuzzFeed